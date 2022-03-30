Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

