Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 291,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,763,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 991,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.