Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

