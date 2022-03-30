Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $230,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 161,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,554,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,507,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,488,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 550,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

