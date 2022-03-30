Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28.

