Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $520.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

