Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after buying an additional 236,564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01.

