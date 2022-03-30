Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 11,742 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after buying an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $230,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.