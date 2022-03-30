e-Gulden Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $111.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00278915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001502 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,503 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,327 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.