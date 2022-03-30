E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,900 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 1,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 496.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

