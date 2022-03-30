E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,900 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 1,063,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 496.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.
E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)
