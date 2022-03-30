Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.09. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

