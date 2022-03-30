Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $68.99.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

