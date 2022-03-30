Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 17,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

