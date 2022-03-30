Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Eaton by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 7,296.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,508. Eaton has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

