Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 337,687 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

