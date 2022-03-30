Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:ETB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,360. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.