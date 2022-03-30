eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. eBay reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after buying an additional 1,673,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

