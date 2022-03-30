Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.92. The company has a market cap of $286.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $163.28.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.