EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EKF Diagnostics stock opened at GBX 44.06 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

