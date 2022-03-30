EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of EKF Diagnostics stock opened at GBX 44.06 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.59. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24).
About EKF Diagnostics
