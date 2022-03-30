Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $239.92

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.92 and last traded at $238.31, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.73.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after purchasing an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

