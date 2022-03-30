Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $239.92

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.92 and last traded at $238.31, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.73.
ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
