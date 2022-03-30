Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.13. 14,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $276.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,386 shares of company stock worth $188,496,164 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

