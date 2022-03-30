Ellipsis Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.09 Million (EPS)

Ellipsis (EPS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $149.09 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00108799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 723,164,866 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.