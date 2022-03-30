Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 8,690 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $291.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

