EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $968.50 and last traded at $968.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $944.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMSHF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded EMS-CHEMIE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $987.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,008.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,021.85.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.