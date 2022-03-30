Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

EDVMF opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

