Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 634,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 44,102,328 shares.The stock last traded at $77.33 and had previously closed at $76.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLE. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,656,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,560,000 after buying an additional 100,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 62,368 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

