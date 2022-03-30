Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after buying an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.