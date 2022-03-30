Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 350,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,974,600 shares.The stock last traded at $10.59 and had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

