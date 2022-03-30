Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$18.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$16.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.09 and a 1 year high of C$18.74.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.