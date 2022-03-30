Enjin Coin Price Hits $1.79 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003805 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $211.86 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,199,706 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

