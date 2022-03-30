Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ENSV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76.
Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)
