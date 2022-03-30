Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ENSV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.