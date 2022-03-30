Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

ETR opened at $116.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $116.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.