Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.93

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as high as $48.54. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 123,079 shares changing hands.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

