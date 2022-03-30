Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $36.08

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.08, but opened at $37.43. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 549 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

