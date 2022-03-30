ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.89. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2,380 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWH. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

