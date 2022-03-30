Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to report $376.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.60 million and the highest is $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $355.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,703,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $11.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.74. The stock had a trading volume of 368,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.51 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

