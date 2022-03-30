Ether Zero Reaches One Day Volume of $2,776.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $88,938.00 and approximately $2,776.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.95 or 0.07198630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

