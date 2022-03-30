Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.77

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.77 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 9.66 ($0.13). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 33,349,542 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £328.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.65. The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.69.
About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)
