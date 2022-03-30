Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
