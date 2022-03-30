Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Evolving Systems has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 170,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 371,772 shares of company stock worth $677,526. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,200,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

