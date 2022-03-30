Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.