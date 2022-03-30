Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after buying an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.
Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
