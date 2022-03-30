Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

