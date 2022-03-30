Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,087 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

