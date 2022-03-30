Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.