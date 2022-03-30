Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 1.8%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 62,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 180,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exro Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

