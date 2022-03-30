Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Eyenovia stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,814. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.
In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 36,030 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,030 shares of company stock worth $251,009. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
