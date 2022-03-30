EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 34,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 188,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZGO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZGO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

