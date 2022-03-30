F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $223.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,899,126 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

