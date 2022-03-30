Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives C$772.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$772.14.

A number of research firms have commented on FFH. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$672.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,526. The firm has a market cap of C$16.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$619.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$580.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$700.00.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 64.9400075 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87. Also, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

