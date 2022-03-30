Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

NASDAQ FARM opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $118.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

